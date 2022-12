Louzada (undisclosed) had three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 22 minutes in Monday's win over Windy City.

Louzada missed quite a few games due to injury and while it was unclear when he returned to practice, his return to action should boost the team's depth in the backcourt. That said, it's not clear if he'll remain in the starting unit or not going forward.