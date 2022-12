Louzada had 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist across 24 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over the Skyhawks.

Louzada is not known for his offensive contributions and regularly holds a minimal role off the bench for the Charge, but he made his presence felt here due to his efficiency from beyond the arc. Louzada was one of five players that scored in double digits for Cleveland in this win.