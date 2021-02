Hall added 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, four blocks and three assists during Monday's win over Iowa.

Hall was a major force in the paint in this one, as the Alabama product recorded season highs in both points and rebounds to mark his first double-double of the season. Over the first four games this year, Hall is posting 7.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.