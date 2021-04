Hall signed a second 10-day contract with the Magic on Friday, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Hall appeared in four games while on his first 10-day deal with the Magic. In 14.0 minutes per game, he posted 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks. If Wendell Carter (ankle) or Mo Bamba miss any time, Hall should see more minutes.