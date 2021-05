Hall posted 14 points (4-6 FG, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds. two assists and two blocked shots across 25 minutes in Sunday's 128-117 loss to the Sixers.

After signing a short-term deal with Orlando, Hall is now with his third team in just two seasons. His performance in the finale was actually a career-best for the youngster, but it's an open question as to his future with Orlando.