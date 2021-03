Hall was recalled from the G League by the Raptors on Tuesday, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

The 23-year-old signed a 10-day contract with Toronto last week and reported to the Raptors 905 in the G League bubble, but he'll join the parent club with five players sidelined due to the health and safety protocols. Hall is unlikely to see significant playing time, but he could fill some minutes off the bench given the roster limitations.