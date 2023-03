Mika posted 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 130-113 win over College Park.

Mika scored in double figures for a fourth straight game and notched his second double-double during that stretch. Across 36 appearances, he's averaging 12.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 24.9 minutes per game.