Mika totaled 17 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 122-110 loss to Capital City.

Mika got back on track offensively after back-to-back single-digit outings. Across 33 appearances, he's averaging 12.0 points while shooting 60.3 percent from the field.