Mika produced 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 127-108 loss to the Raptors 905.

Mika notched his first 20-point game since Feb. 4 and recorded his most rebounds and assists since posting a 16-point, 18-rebound, 12-assist triple-double versus the Vipers on Jan. 21. However, his otherwise stellar performance Monday was marred by a game-high seven turnovers.