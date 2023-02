Mika managed 24 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to South Bay.

Mika has scored in double figures in five straight contests, including back-to-back 20-plus-point performances. During that stretch, he's recorded four double-doubles and one triple-double.