13 teams play four times during week 12, with 14 teams going around three times. Of the three remaining teams, one plays two games, while the other two feature only once. Sitting players who only go three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to start and who to sit, regardless of games played.

Four Games: BOS, CHA, CHI, HOU, IND, LAC, MIA, MIL, MIN, OKC, POR, SAC, UTA

BOS, CHA, CHI, HOU, IND, LAC, MIA, MIL, MIN, OKC, POR, SAC, UTA Three Games: ATL, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, LAL, MEM, NOP, NYK, ORL, PHO, SAS, TOR, WAS

ATL, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, LAL, MEM, NOP, NYK, ORL, PHO, SAS, TOR, WAS Two Games: PHI

PHI One Game: BKN, CLE

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 12th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Scoot Henderson, POR (91% ROS, 54% START)

Opponents: @NYK, @OKC, @MIN, PHO

Despite a lowly ranking, Henderson has shown signs of improvement over the past two weeks, averaging 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and two 3-pointers per game. Across the seven-game span, he has scored at least 20 points twice, while also recording double-digit assists on three occasions. The Trail Blazers have an extremely favorable schedule this week, with three of their four games coming on low volume nights. Assuming you can deal with the efficiency issues, Henderson makes for a viable starting option.

Consider starting: Josh Giddey, OKC (96% ROS, 66% START)

Opponents: @WAS, @MIA, POR, ORL

Not unlike Henderson, Giddey has managed to turn things around in recent times. Over the past month, he has been the 106th-ranked player in nine-category leagues, compiling averages of 12.6 points per game on 52.8 percent shooting from the floor, adding 6.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.8 steals. Although his playing time remains frustrating, he is doing more of what we have come to expect when he is on the floor. With a favorable schedule, Giddey could be finally back in the good books, making him at least someone to consider starting.

Consider sitting: Spencer Dinwiddie, BKN (94% ROS, 46% START)

Opponents: @CLE

Outside the top 200 in standard leagues over the past two weeks, Dinwiddie is not only someone to consider benching this week, but perhaps moving on from altogether. His numbers over the previous seven games do not make for good reading. He is averaging just 11.1 points per game on poor percentages, chipping in 3.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Dennis Smith Jr. has been playing well off the bench, and while it is unlikely Dinwiddie loses his starting spot, his current trajectory certainly puts him on the cutting block.

Forwards

Consider starting: Simone Fontecchio, UTA (30% ROS, 18% START)

Opponents: @MIL, DEN, TOR, LAL

The Jazz have been wildly unpredictable when it comes to their rotations, making Fontecchio a little bit of a risk. However, he has played at least 29 minutes in four of the past five games, scoring double-digits in three of those games. He has at least one steal and one 3-pointer in six straight games, providing the Jazz with a viable 3-and-D option. The risk comes from the fact that when his shot isn't falling, he can go missing on the offensive end. If you can afford to take a bit of a flier based on schedule alone, Fontecchio is someone who isn't out of place on a 12-team roster.

Consider sitting: Cam Johnson, BKN (85% ROS, 33% START)

Opponents: @CLE

Having upped his production in the past two weeks, Johnson now sits inside the top 100 in standard formats. When considering the two week span, he has put up averages of 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.3 3-pointers. However, with a solitary game on the slate, it's hard to make a case for starting him over anyone who has four or even three games. His upside simply isn't high enough to warrant taking a risk on, making him a definite bench candidate.

Consider sitting: Tobias Harris, PHI (99% ROS, 44% START)

Opponents: @ATL, SAC

A top-50 player over the past two weeks, Harris has been able to make the most of Joel Embiid's recent stint on the sideline. With averages of 18.5 points, six rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 3-pointers and two combined steals and blocks, Harris has been making a difference in both fantasy and reality. With Embiid back on the court, as well as a two-game slate, Harris could find it hard to give you enough across the upcoming seven days. Given he is also dealing with an injury of his own, shifting him to the bench makes a lot of sense.

Centers

Consider starting: Duop Reath, POR (11% ROS, 5% START)

Opponents: @NYK, @OKC, @MIN, PHO

Much like Henderson, Reath is worth considering based on schedule alone. Coming off the first double-double of his career, Reath has been a real bright spot for a team with very little to celebrate this season. He is the 81st-ranked player over the past two weeks, averaging 14.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, one blocks and 1.8 3-pointers. Of course, all of this has come with Deandre Ayton on the sideline, something that needs to be accounted for when making a decision. If we get word on when Ayton might be back, this would be a clear-cut choice. Until then, Reath is more of a flier for anyone feeling lucky.

Consider sitting: Jarrett Allen, CLE (99% ROS, 58% START)

Opponents: BKN

Leaving the hardest one to last, Allen is purely a schedule-based decision, given he plays only once. This is going to be a tough call for managers, especially with Allen currently playing the best basketball of his career. The easiest way to look at it might be to consider your other center options. Have a look at their averages and determine whether three or four games outweighs what Allen can bring you on his best night.