Fantasy Basketball: Week 7 Starts & Sits, schedule breakdown

Week 7 doesn't provide us with any curveballs as far as scheduling is concerned. Most teams play three or four games. Keep an eye out for players on the Celtics and Spurs, however, as those teams play just twice. Here's the full breakdown:

Teams with four games: CHA, CHI, DAL, DEN, IND, LAL, MIA, PHI, PHX, POR, SAC, WAS

Teams with three games: ATL, BKN, CLE, DET, GS, HOU, LAC, MEM, MIL, MIN, NO, NY, ORL, TOR, UTA

Teams with two games: BOS, SA

Let's see who is worth starting and who is worth sitting:

Point Guard

Consider Starting: Cory Joseph, SAC

Opponents: CHI, @POR, @SA, @DAL

Joseph has taken over as the Kings' starting point guard since Nov. 12 as De'Aaron Fox is sidelined with an ankle injury. Joseph isn't a scorer. He's taking 6.4 shots per game during this stretch and hitting them at a 29.4 percent clip. But he's providing great value as a passer, dishing 5.8 assists per game. He's also swiping a solid 1.1 steals. Assuming Joseph can get his efficiency up to something more reasonable, he should be worth a start on a four-game week in many standard fantasy formats.

Consider Sitting: Dejounte Murray, SA

Opponents: HOU, SAC

Murray has been solid, but he hasn't lived up to the high expectations placed on him coming into the year. Coach Gregg Popovich is only giving Murray 22.5 minutes per game. He's provided solid value as a rebounder (6.5 RPG), passer (4.1 APG) and defender (1.4 STL), but it hasn't been enough for him to rank inside of the top-100. Murray is a hold in almost every fantasy format, but there's not much reason to start him with only two games on tap.

Shooting Guard

Consider Starting: Tim Hardaway, DAL

Opponents: @NO, MIN, NO, SAC

Hardaway has started the past four games for the Mavericks, and he's responded with excellent shooting. He's hit 61.0 percent of his shots since starting, plus drilling 3.5 3s per game, fueling an average of 18.8 points. His 1.5 steals per game over this stretch have been valuable as well. While Hardaway is a notably streaky shooter, it might be worth riding the wave while he's on a four-game week, especially when three of the games are at home and the competition isn't too stiff.

Consider Sitting: Jaylen Brown, BOS

Opponents: MIA, DEN

This is a move for shallow leagues only. Since Gordon Hayward broke his hand, Brown has been the 57th-ranked fantasy player. He's posted 19.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.2 3s and 1.4 steals. However, being on just a two-game week against very tough opponents means there could easily be other players that rack up more total stats than him. If you're in a 14-team league, you'll probably still have to deploy Brown.

Small Forward

Consider Starting: Will Barton, DEN

Opponents: LAL, @NY, @BOS, @BKN

Barton has been consistent this season. He's scored in single-digits just twice and has taken single-digit shot attempts just three times. Ranking as the 73rd-best fantasy player, much of Barton's value has come through his 3-point shooting (2.0 3PM) and his rebounding (7.0 RPG). Both marks would represent career highs. With four games on the schedule, he should be an incredibly valuable asset for Week 7.

Consider Sitting: Taurean Prince, BKN

Opponents: @ATL, @CHA, DEN

Prince hasn't quite found his stride this season, ranking 123rd. He's been solid from distance (2.7 3PM) and as a rebounder (6.4 RPG), but he's not providing much else. His 41.0 percent mark from the field has been a drag on many fantasy teams. It's possible Prince can put it together before the season is over, but he's probably not worth starting on a three-game week in many leagues until he does.

Power Forward

Consider Starting: Davis Bertans, WAS

Opponents: ORL, PHI, @MIA, LAC

Bertans has caught fire. He's scored in double digits across the past six games, averaging 16.3 points. More importantly, he's drilling 4.3 3s per game over this stretch. The hot hand has helped him rank as the 39th-best fantasy player since Nov. 17, and Bertans has been a top-100 player on the season overall. On a four-game week, he needs to be deployed in almost every Fantasy league.

Consider Sitting: Eric Paschall, GS

Opponents: @ATL, @CHA, @CHI

Paschall's stats have been deceiving. He's started the past seven games, averaging 19.3 points (48.6 FG%, 73.0 FT%), 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 32.7 minutes. But he's only ranked 151st over this stretch. The problem is stemming from his severe lack of other stats. Paschall is averaging a combined 1.4 combined 3s, steals, and blocks. His assist and free-throw numbers are also underwhelming. With three road games on the schedule, he can probably be benched in shallower fantasy leagues.

Center

Consider Starting: Mohamed Bamba, ORL

Opponents: @WAS, PHO, @CLE

With Nikola Vucevic (ankle) expected to be sidelined until mid-December, Bamba will step into an expanded role. He's already played three straight games without Vucevic, averaging 10.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 2.0 3s and 1.3 assists in 21.6 minutes. It's a small sample, but he's ranked 49th over that stretch. Even if his 3 doesn't continue to hit at this rate, his block numbers should help him be fantasy relevant in most formats.

Consider Sitting: Julius Randle, NY

Opponents: @MIL, DEN, IND

Randle hasn't produced like many thought he would coming into the season, especially since it seemed like he had a chance to be the best player on the Knicks. He's ranked just 141st this season. He's been great as a rebounder (9.0 RPG), but his efficiency has been a drag (44.7 FG%, 62.7 FT%). Randle is also racking up just a combined 2.0 combined 3s, steals and blocks. In deeper leagues, you'll probably still have to start him. But Fantasy managers in 10-team formats might be able to sit Randle until he shows true improvement.