Payton provided 15 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and an assist in Saturday's 113-105 loss to G League Ignite.

The 28-year-old came off the bench and logged 22 minutes on the floor. He put together his first double-double of the season, leading the team in rebounds in Saturday's contest. Through three games, he's hit 62.5 percent of field goals as well.