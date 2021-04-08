The Nuggets plan to waive Whittington on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Denver will sign Shaquille Harrison to a two-way deal, filling one of the two slots that had previously been occupied by Whittington. After going undrafted out of Georgetown in 2015, Whittington finally got the chance to make his NBA debut this season, appearing in four games for Denver and averaging 3.0 minutes. The 28-year-old struggled to overcome a preseason knee injury that required surgery, and though he hasn't been featured on Denver's injury report for the past week, the organization apparently didn't feel he was a worthwhile developmental option.