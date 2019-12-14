Crowder is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt with Washington due to left ankle soreness.

Crowder appears to have suffered an ankle injury in Friday's loss to Milwaukee. Despite the apparent injury, he was able to play 33 minutes, generating a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Look for an update on Crowder's status closer to tipoff clarifying his availability. If he's held out, look for Kyle Anderson or Solomon Hill to enter the starting lineup.