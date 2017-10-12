Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Provides 12 points in Wednesday's loss

Gasol collected 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 101-89 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Gasol was playing in just his second preseason contest after being held out with an ankle injury previously. The 10-year veteran was sharper with his shot than during his Monday debut versus the Hawks, when he'd gone just 2-for-9 from the field. However, he was lot less active on the boards, seeing his rebounds drop from 13 to four. Looking ahead to the regular season, Gasol should once again serve as a focal point of the offense alongside Mike Conley, although a return to full health and effectiveness by Chandler Parsons could reduce some of the center's overall production.