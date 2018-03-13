Grizzlies' Marc Gasol: Scores team-high 17 points in Monday's loss
Gasol ended up with 17 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to the Bucks.
Gasol returned to the lineup following a one-game absence for rest purposes, as the veteran franchise center will be held out of the second game of back-to-backs. The Grizzlies lost for the 18th consecutive time, so Thursday's matchup with the Bulls could be a decent occasion to bet on a big game from Gasol.
