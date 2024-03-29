Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Williams' absence streak due to left knee patellar tendinitis will extend to 10 games Saturday. The second-year forward's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Detroit, but he doesn't have a return timetable and can probably be considered doubtful for that contest. Though head coach Taylor Jenkins said Friday that Derrick Rose (back/groin) and Ziaire Williams (back/hip) are unlikely to return this season, Vince Williams' situation is considered more fluid as he recovers from the knee issue, according to Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Officially ruled out•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Officially out•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Unlikely to play against Denver•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Sitting vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Williams: Unlikely to play Friday•