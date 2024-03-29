Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Williams' absence streak due to left knee patellar tendinitis will extend to 10 games Saturday. The second-year forward's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Detroit, but he doesn't have a return timetable and can probably be considered doubtful for that contest. Though head coach Taylor Jenkins said Friday that Derrick Rose (back/groin) and Ziaire Williams (back/hip) are unlikely to return this season, Vince Williams' situation is considered more fluid as he recovers from the knee issue, according to Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal.