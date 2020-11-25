Whiteside and the Kings agreed to a one-year contract Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After a one-year detour in Portland, Whiteside will head back to where his NBA career began back in 2010-11. The big man is coming off of one of the better statistical seasons of his career, as he averaged 15.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.9 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game as the full-time starter with Jusuf Nurkic sidelined. With the Kings, Whiteside may not find the same level of opportunity on a consistent basis, but he'll likely battle with Richaun Holmes for the starting spot.