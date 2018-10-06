Hawks' Alex Len: Hits two triples Friday
Len had 10 points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 17 minutes during Friday's 120-110 preseason loss to Memphis.
Len was far from spectacular Friday but likely did enough to keep himself in the discussions to start the season as the man in the middle. Perhaps the biggest news to come out of the game was that Len was able to go 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. This adds a new dimension to his game and with Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) still on the sidelines, Len could be worthy of a late-round pick in the hope he can carve out a more permanent role even once Dedmon makes his return.
