Goodwin (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

The 25-year-old is dealing with stiffness in his right knee and was considered probable to face Indiana, so his availability never truly appeared in question. Goodwin had 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes Friday against the Spurs, and he could have a similar workload Saturday with Rajon Rondo (back) and Tony Snell (Achilles) sidelined.