Play

Teague will start Monday's game against the Celtics, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Hawks will be without the services of several regulars, including Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter, so Teague will make just his second start in a Hawks uniform. It will be the first time Teague starts alongside Trae Young, who will play Monday after tweaking his ankle over the weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories