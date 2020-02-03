Hawks' Jeff Teague: To start Monday
Teague will start Monday's game against the Celtics, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Hawks will be without the services of several regulars, including Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter, so Teague will make just his second start in a Hawks uniform. It will be the first time Teague starts alongside Trae Young, who will play Monday after tweaking his ankle over the weekend.
