Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Back in the lineup Friday
Bazemore will return to the lineup for Friday's matchup with the Pacers.
Bazemore got the final game prior to the All-Star break off for rest purposes, so as expected, he won't miss additional time. Look for him to take on his typical role in the starting lineup and he shouldn't have any restrictions. Over his last five games, Bazemore has averaged just 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steal across 25.4 minutes.
