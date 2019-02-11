Bazemore is expected to remain with the Hawks for the rest of the season with Atlanta not actively looking to buy out any of the veterans still on the roster, a league source told Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

All of Bazemore, Dewayne Dedmon and Jeremy Lin are playing on expiring deals this season, but none of the three were moved ahead of Thursday's trade deadline after the Hawks apparently didn't receive any lucrative offers. According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, Atlanta won't buy out any contracts prior to the March 1 deadline unless one of the players' representatives specifically requests a release. At this time, Lin looks like the only one of the lot seriously entertaining moving on from Atlanta, so Bazemore seems ticketed for a depth role on the wing the rest of the way, which significantly restricts his fantasy value. In his seven games since returning from a sprained ankle, Bazemore has topped out at 20 minutes and is averaging just 9.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 triples.