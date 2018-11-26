Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Provides 20 points in victory
Bazemore (ankle) submitted 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and one block across 25 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 124-123 win over the Hornets.
Bazemore was questionable heading into the day with the sprained left ankle, which may have prompted coach Lloyd Pierce to bring him off the bench behind rookie Kevin Huerter. The two players ended up seeing relatively even playing time on the wing, but it was Bazemore who turned the most effective outing by a long shot. The performance was sorely needed for Bazemore, who had seen his playing time drop while averaging just four points and 4.3 boards per game over the past three contests. It may temporarily get Bazemore back in coach Lloyd Pierce's good graces, but the 29-year-old still doesn't look like a core piece for a 4-16 Hawks squad going nowhere. Look for Atlanta to shop him actively as the trade deadline approaches, hindering Bazemore's season-long outlook.
