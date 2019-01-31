Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores nine points in loss
Bazemore had nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 135-113 loss to the Kings.
Bazemore returned to the lineup following a 14-game absence with an ankle injury. He was on a minutes restriction, so fantasy owners shouldn't fret over the limited action. With that being said, rookie Kevin Huerter has broken out, DeAndre' Bembry has been solid, and Taurean Prince is healthy now as well, so Bazemore will likely have a lot of competition for minutes along the wing.
