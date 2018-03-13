Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Will need 3-to-4 weeks to recover
Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said that Bazemore, who was ruled out for the season Monday due to a bone bruise in his right knee or an injury to his ACL, is expected to require 3-to-4 weeks to recover, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
While the Hawks could still have a few games remaining on the schedule by the time Bazemore makes a full recovery, the team won't bother rushing him into action amid a lottery-bound season. With Bazemore shut down, Taurean Price, who scored a career-high 38 points in Sunday's 129-122 loss to the Bulls, could take on an even greater scoring burden on the wing, while young players like Tyler Dorsey, Andrew White and DeAndre' Bembry (abdomen) could be pressed into more minutes off the ball.
