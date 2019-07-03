Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Dealt to Memphis
Plumlee (knee), along with Solomon Hill, has been traded to the Grizzlies in exchange for Chandler Parsons, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
In what is essentially a bad-contract swap for both teams, Plumlee will land on his sixth team in his seven-year career. Dealing with knee issues, he played just 18 games last season, and he hasn't cracked the 1,000-minute mark since 2014-15. It's unlikely he carries a fantasy-relevant role for next season.
