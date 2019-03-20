Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Remains out Thursday
Plumlee (knee) is out Thursday against the Jazz.
There had been news of Plumlee making progress, and it seemed he might be nearing a return. However, the big man will continue to be on the shelf for the time being. His next chance to play arrives Saturday against the 76ers.
