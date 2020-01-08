Plumlee signed a one-year contract Wednesday with the Perth Wildcats of the Australian National Basketball League.

After spending the first seven seasons of his career in the NBA, Plumlee has elected to ply his trade overseas since he was cut by the Grizzlies in training camp in October. Before joining the Australian club, Plumlee had a brief stint in the Chinese Basketball Association in December, appearing in seven games for the Zhejiang Lions.