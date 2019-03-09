Zeller will be available to play in Saturday's game against the NEts, Brad Rowland of Uproxx reports.

Zeller, who was signed to a 10-day deal Friday, will be available to make his Hawks debut Saturday. He last appeared in the NBA during the 2017 season, during which he averaged 6.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 68 games split between the Nets and the Bucks.