Krejci provided 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 loss to Charlotte.

Krejci returned to the starting lineup Wednesday after coming off the bench in his last four appearances, and he posted a season-high scoring total in the narrow loss. The Hawks announced Thursday that Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Onyeka Okongwu (toe) will be sidelined for multiple weeks, so Krejci could continue to see increased run down the stretch.