Krejci registered 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 120-118 victory over the Celtics.

Krejci accounted for 13 of his 16 points in the second half as Atlanta successfully mounted a comeback after trailing by 30 points in the second quarter of Monday's game. As a 6-foot-8 swingman, Krejci has the size to be a factor defensively, although offense is his forte, and he's delivering to the tune of 11.3 points and 2.8 assists on 56.3 percent shooting across his last four games. He has started nine consecutive contests for Atlanta, averaging 28.4 minutes over that span.