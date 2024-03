Krejci posted five points (1-2 FG, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block over 25 minutes during Sunday's 110-93 win over the Clippers.

Krejci wasn't very involved Sunday, which doesn't bode well for his outlook going forward considering the amount of injuries in Atlanta. In his last six outings, Krejci has averaged just 3.3 points, 2.5 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 22.0 minutes per contest.