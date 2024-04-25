Martin ended with 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 111-101 win over Boston in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Martin had a breakout performance in Wednesday's bounce-back victory, earning his second straight start to begin the series against the Celtics. Martin connected on a handful of threes while ending as one of three Heat players with 20 or more points, a mark he surpassed on four occasions during the regular season. Martin responded well after scoring four points in Game 1 and Miami will look for him to continue to help boost the offense in Game 3 and beyond.