Walton has been assigned to the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Walton has only seen spot minutes with the Heat this season, last playing Jan. 22 against the Rockets. He's had a much more prominent role in the G-League, where he's averaged 16.4 points, 6.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 32.1 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories