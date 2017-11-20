Heat's Dion Waiters: Held scoreless in Sunday's loss
Waiters finished with zero points (0-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 26 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 loss to the Pacers.
This was just the second time in 14 appearances this season that Waiters failed to reach double digits in scoring. Rest assured, his confidence will not be shaken when the Heat host the Celtics (who play stingy defense) this Wednesday after a couple days of rest.
