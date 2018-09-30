Heat's Dion Waiters: Won't play Sunday
Waiters (ankle) will not play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Spurs, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
As expected, Waiters will be inactive for the meaningless preseason game Sunday. It was reported earlier that the Syracuse product may miss the start of the regular season.
