Heat's Goran Dragic: Out vs. Magic

Dragic will be rested for Saturday's preseason game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

There has been no word of any injury, so it appears the Heat are simply affording Dragic some extra rest while getting a look at Tyler Johnson and Josh Richardson at point guard.

