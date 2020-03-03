Dragic finished with 15 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four boards and four assists in 29 minutes of a 105-89 win against the Bucks on Monday.

Dragic continued his effective scoring stretch, as he's failed to reach double figures in just six contests this season. The vet didn't have his most efficient shooting night in the contest but he got his totals in thanks to a high volume of shots. The Heat face the Magic on Wednesday.