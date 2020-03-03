Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 15 off bench
Dragic finished with 15 points (5-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four boards and four assists in 29 minutes of a 105-89 win against the Bucks on Monday.
Dragic continued his effective scoring stretch, as he's failed to reach double figures in just six contests this season. The vet didn't have his most efficient shooting night in the contest but he got his totals in thanks to a high volume of shots. The Heat face the Magic on Wednesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...