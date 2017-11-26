Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 24 points Sunday

Dragic scored 24 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go along with two rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes in Sunday's 100-93 win over Chicago.

Dragic surpassed the 20 point mark for the third consecutive game on Sunday against Chicago. Half of his 24 points came from long distance as he sank 4-of-7 attempts from beyond the arc. The veteran guard, who averaged 18.9 points entering Sunday, is the offensive leader of a struggling Miami offense that ranks in the bottom five in the league.