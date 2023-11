Cain was recalled from the Skyforce on Thursday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Cain has appeared in just two games with the Heat, though his second appearance resulted in eight points, five rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during a loss to Minnesota on Oct. 28. It's possible coach Erik Spoelstra wants him available, as Duncan Robinson (thumb) and Bam Adebayo (hip) are questionable for Friday's matchup against the Knicks.