Cain won't play in Friday's preseason finale against the Rockets due to an illness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Cain was a late scratch due to an illness, but he should return to full strength before the regular-season opener against the Pistons on Oct. 25. However, it's unclear if Cain will be able to carve out a regular rotation role to begin the 2023-24 campaign despite some encouraging performances during preseason action.