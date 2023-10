Cain tallied 14 points (6-9 FT, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes during Sunday's 132-124 win over Memphis.

Cain continued his strong preseason performance in Sunday's win over Memphis, leading the Heat bench in scoring while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total in the victory. Over his last two preseason contests. Cain has averaged 19.0 points and 8.5 rebounds off the Miami bench.