Okpala was selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Okpala is coming off a stellar sophomore season at Stanford where he averaged 16.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting a much-improved 36.8 percent from behind the arc. The lengthy swingman is a slasher and made a habit of getting to the free throw line last season. In Miami, Okpala joins the likes of Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow and Derrick Jones Jr. on the wing and will likely be hard-pressed to find playing time over the first part of his rookie season.