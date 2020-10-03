Leonard notched seven points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one assist in nine minutes during Friday's 124-114 loss against the Lakers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Leonard got the starting nod over Bam Adebayo (neck) at center and, while he was effective in a limited role, he only saw nine minutes of action -- Erik Spoelstra favored Kelly Olynyk higher, and the Canada native responded with a 24-point performance in 37 minutes off the bench. Leonard might remain as the starter in Game 3 if Adebayo can't recover but, even if that scenario, he might be limited to a secondary role based on what happened in Game 2.