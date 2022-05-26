Head coach Erik Spoelstra said Thursday that Tucker (knee) is expected to be available for Friday's Game 6 against the Celtics, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Tucker is still officially listed as questionable for Game 6, but Spoelstra's comments suggest that all of the Heat players who participated in Game 5 should be available again Friday. The veteran contributed seven points, 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Game 5, and his official status for Friday will be updated closer to game time.