Smith (ankle) is available for Monday's contest against the Wizards.

After entering Monday questionable due to an ankle injury, Smith is officially available for Charlotte's contest against Washington. The 24-year-old guard is having a resurgent season with the Hornets, averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals across 28.2 minutes per game to begin the year.