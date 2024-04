Smith (hip) won't play in Sunday's game versus the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Smith had already been ruled out Friday, but his absence streak will extend to seven games Sunday due to right hip inflammation. Smith will end the 2023-24 campaign averaging 6.6 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 18.9 minutes across 56 appearances.