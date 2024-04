Smith (hip) won't play in Sunday's game against Sacramento, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Smith appears to have sustained a mid-day setback Sunday, earning a probable tag in the morning before being downgraded to doubtful and eventually getting ruled out. Dennis Schroder should see plenty of work at the point, while Cam Thomas, Lonnie Walker and Mikal Bridges could see more ball-handling duties. Smith's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Raptors.